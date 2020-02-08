Dar’s house to be made Panahgah

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to turn the house of former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar into a Panahgah (shelter home). An accountability court had earlier ordered auctioning of Dar’s house to recover part of plundered money, but the Lahore High Court suspended this order. Ishaq Dar, a close relative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is living in the UK under self-exile and many cases of assets beyond income sources and unaccountable wealth are pending against him in the country. The Social Welfare Department of Punjab has decided to turn the house into a shelter home to let poor people reside in the lavish rooms, besides eating and sleeping on costly furniture which was once used by Dar’s family. Beds for homeless people have been placed in the house and separate arrangements have been made for women.