NA Secretariat clarifies a news report

ISLAMABAD: News showing the names of members/ ex-members of the National Assembly, along with amount reimbursed to them on account of medical treatment appeared in The News dated August 23, 2019. It is clarified that the actual amount reimbursed to the following MNA/ex-MNAs is as under: Dr Haider Ali Khan received Rs5,440, Sher Akbar Khan Rs24,470 and Najaf Abbas Sial (Late) ex-MNA received Rs6,759,621. The actual amount should be read as mentioned above. The error was on part of the NA Secretariat which provided wrong information about the MNAs who received amount as medical bills reimbursement. The information was provided by the NA Secretariat to a citizen who filed an information request under the Right of Access to Information Act 2017.