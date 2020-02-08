Five students injured as bikers open fire at college entrance

SIALKOT: Five students were injured when 10 unidentified accused opened fire at the entrance of the Government Allama Iqbal College for Boys on Friday. Reportedly, 10 accused riding on five motorcycles came and opened indiscriminate firing at the entrance of the college in the limits of the Kotwali police and.

As a result, Ali, Shahzad, Imtiaz, Abdul Ahad and Ahmed Ali were injured. The injured students were rushed to a local hospital. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

TRAINEE NURSE DIES IN UNDER CONSTRUCTION LIFT: A trainee nurse died when she fell in an under construction lift of a private hospital on Klasswala Road on Friday. Asma, (20), daughter of Afzal, entered in the lift and suddenly fell and died on the spot. On the other hand, the father of the deceased girl Afzal alleged that his daughter was murdered. The police have taken the body in custody for postmortem and registered a case.

TWO HELD: Police on Friday arrested two persons for doing wheelie. The police arrested Hassan and Hasnain from Bismillah Chowk.

FOUR NABBED FOR POWER THEFT: Police on Friday arrested four persons for power theft. The Kotli Loharan police arrested Sajjad Hussain, the Begowala police nabbed Akhtar Hussain and the Sabzpir police arrested Zafar Iqbal and Sagheer for power theft after registering cases against them.