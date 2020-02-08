Police get 3-day physical remand of Dasti

MULTAN: A court granted three-day physical remand of Awami Raj Party chairman Dasti in allegedly abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil. According to the prosecution, the police presented Dasti before the court and requested physical remand of the accused for investigation purpose. The court granted three-day physical remand of Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and directed the police to present him before the court on next hearing.

Earlier, Dasti was nominated in two different cases of abduction of oil tanker driver and theft of oil.

The oil tanker driver informed the police that Jamshed Dasti along with some police officials and others abducted the staff of oil tanker and theft 40,000 litres carbon diesel worth Rs 4.3 million when they were travelling to Multan from Quetta on December 21, 2019.

Later, the police arrested Dasti along with other alleged accused and now got his physical remand.