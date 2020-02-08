Some other powers to decide about govt allies, says Aitzaz

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said some other powers will decide about the issue of differences among the ruling coalition partners.

Speaking to the media after a private medical college convocation here on Friday, he said the coalition government had failed to run economic affairs of the country, and people were now fed up with the incumbent government due to inflation. He said increase in utilities rates including electricity, gas and petrol was, in fact, mini budget which the government had been imposing every month. He said people had to face mini budget every month during the Nawaz Sharif government also. He said it was a matter of concern for the public that mostly economic decisions are made by such people in the country who had been serving some foreign forces. In reply to a question about sending Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, abroad, Aitzaz said no accused could be allowed to go abroad to look after any patient under the law. He said a new law would have to be enacted for sending Maryam abroad.

He said Nawaz family was involved in cooperative scandal, and a court decision was given in his favour in that case. All three judges who ruled in his (Nawaz) favour were promoted to the Supreme Court, he added.