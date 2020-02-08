Ahsan’s judicial remand extended

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad, on Friday extended judicial remand of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in Narowal Sports Complex case. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing.

During the hearing, Accountability Court judge inquired how long the National Assembly (NA) session will run.

To this, Ahsan Iqbal told the court session will run till February 17. While addressing the court, he asked NAB what happened in the matter of letter they had written to Saudi Arabia under the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) and when NAB reference will come. The NAB prosecutor told the court MLA matter is in process and reference will be filed within 90 days.

Ahsan Iqbal said how many Riyals were recovered. Ask details of his banking transactions from NAB. "Are those all transactions not related to money obtained out of sale of property, he asked. NAB prosecutor said reference containing all the details will be filed. Barrister Zafar Ullah, while giving arguments, said 90 days period is for remand and not for filing reference.

Ahsan Iqbal said in the court, NAB is investigating this matter since 20 months, and it has not filed a reference so far. Barrister Zafar Ullah said when case comes to end, they will initiate legal proceedings against the persons from assistant director to chairman NAB.

Raising objection to NAB, he said who they can arrest anyone the basis of government projects. The court extended the judicial remand of Ahsan Iqbal and adjourned the hearing till February 28. While talking to media outside the court, the PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making national institutions controversial by shifting burden of his incompetence and inefficiency to them craftily.

He said it was Imran Khan’s statement that government and army are on one page. Has army asked to ruin governance and economy, he asked. Trying to hide behind national institutions by shifting the burden of his incompetence to them is sheer injustice with country.

The institutions should keep them away from economic matters so that no finger is raised on them, he remarked. He observed the government should accept its incompetence.

Answering question about health condition of Nawaz Sharif, he said doctors have taken important decisions.

Maryam Nawaz should be there in connection with consultation with the doctors, but she is not being allowed to go. Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan as soon as his health improves, he stated. Shahbaz Sharif also wants that he should return to country following his health recovery to discharge his obligation as opposition leader.