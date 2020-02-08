11 new schemes worth Rs7b for Karachi

KARACHI: A total of 449 schemes worth Rs40.6 billion of the Annual Development Plan (ADP) are being developed in the city while 11 new schemes worth Rs7 billion would be launched to make Karachi more beautiful, impressive and livable city.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday as he presided over a meeting to review the progress of ongoing schemes and discuss new proposed schemes for the city.

Briefing the meeting, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said 11 new schemes for Karachi had been identified that included the construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan from Abdullah College to Qalandria Chowk, Shah Jehan Avenue from Water Pump to Qalandria Chowk with restoration of storm water drains, flyover at Safoora Chowk, bridge at Jauhar Chowrangi, road from Grex village to Y-junction with construction of a storm water drain, construction of Syed Rais Ahmed Jaferi Road with a storm water drain, underpass at Star Gate, two-lane bridge at Garden Road, underpass at Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Road at the National Stadium, construction of roads surrounding the Supreme Court registry and renovation of the Empress Market. The CM directed Planning and Development Board Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Local Government Secretary Roshan Shaikh and Karachi Package Project Director Khalid Masroor to sit together and finalise paperwork for the schemes so that they could be approved in time and launched without delay. The schemes may cost around Rs7 billion.

The CM maintained that he had released Rs15.14 billion against 449 ongoing schemes worth Rs40.6 billion under the Karachi Package. He expressed his displeasure at the fact that against the release of Rs15.14 billion, only Rs7.1 billion had been utilised. To this, the local government minister said patch work of roads in all six districts had recently been launched and it was possible that more money was utilised than the expected expenditures.

Murad also expressed his disappointment over the delay in opening the left track of the road going from Khaliquz Zaman Road towards DHA Phase II. He was informed that a building on the left side of Punjab Chowrangi Road had been vacated for the purpose but two more shops were yet to be vacated for the same cause, to which he remarked that he had gone through the layout plan of the area and the building in question was illegal. He directed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani to get the building bulldozed and restore the track of the road towards Sunset Boulevrad. He was also displeased at the fact that most of the main roads in the city were being used for parking of vehicles.