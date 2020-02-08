close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 8, 2020

Global spread: Where is it?

Top Story

 
February 8, 2020

CHINA: 31,161; 630 dead Cruise ship, Diamond Princess:

61

Singapore: 33

Japan: 25

Thailand: 25

Hong Kong: 25, one death

South Korea: 24

Taiwan: 16

Australia: 15

Malaysia: 15

Vietnam: 12

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

North America

United States: 12

Canada: 5

Europe

Germany: 13

France: 6

Britain: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Finland: 1

Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1

Middle East

United Arab Emirates: 5. —AFP

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus