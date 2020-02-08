Global spread: Where is it?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHINA: 31,161; 630 dead Cruise ship, Diamond Princess:
61
Singapore: 33
Japan: 25
Thailand: 25
Hong Kong: 25, one death
South Korea: 24
Taiwan: 16
Australia: 15
Malaysia: 15
Vietnam: 12
Macau: 10
India: 3
Philippines: 3, one death
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
North America
United States: 12
Canada: 5
Europe
Germany: 13
France: 6
Britain: 3
Italy: 3
Russia: 2
Finland: 1
Spain: 1
Sweden: 1
Belgium: 1
Middle East
United Arab Emirates: 5. —AFP
