IK Sports move up in Hameed Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: IK Sports Club has moved onto 4th round of Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Mehboob Park Gym by 4 wickets at Model Town Ground. Junaid Raheem was declared man of the match.
Scores: Mehboob Park Gym 162 all out in 31.3 overs (M Rashid 38, Jamshaid Salman 31, Irfan Abid 28, Junaid Rahim 5/37, M Asim 3/24). IK Sports 165/6 in 26 overs (Junaid Rahim 50, Ali Panat 34, M Saleem 27(no), Moiz Khan 2/30, Usman Abid 2/30).
Apollo Club qualified for League stage. after beating Aligarh Club by 7 wickets at Aligarh ground.Scores: Aligarh Club 145 all out in 31.5 overs (Nayyar Abbas 36, Awais Nazir 32, Salman Ghori 34, Afaq Khan 4/20). Apollo Club 146/3 in 28.1 overs (Agha Salman 65, Ayaz Tasawer 36*).
LAHORE: IK Sports Club has moved onto 4th round of Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Mehboob Park Gym by 4 wickets at Model Town Ground. Junaid Raheem was declared man of the match.
Scores: Mehboob Park Gym 162 all out in 31.3 overs (M Rashid 38, Jamshaid Salman 31, Irfan Abid 28, Junaid Rahim 5/37, M Asim 3/24). IK Sports 165/6 in 26 overs (Junaid Rahim 50, Ali Panat 34, M Saleem 27(no), Moiz Khan 2/30, Usman Abid 2/30).
Apollo Club qualified for League stage. after beating Aligarh Club by 7 wickets at Aligarh ground.Scores: Aligarh Club 145 all out in 31.5 overs (Nayyar Abbas 36, Awais Nazir 32, Salman Ghori 34, Afaq Khan 4/20). Apollo Club 146/3 in 28.1 overs (Agha Salman 65, Ayaz Tasawer 36*).