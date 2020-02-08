IK Sports move up in Hameed Cricket

LAHORE: IK Sports Club has moved onto 4th round of Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Mehboob Park Gym by 4 wickets at Model Town Ground. Junaid Raheem was declared man of the match.

Scores: Mehboob Park Gym 162 all out in 31.3 overs (M Rashid 38, Jamshaid Salman 31, Irfan Abid 28, Junaid Rahim 5/37, M Asim 3/24). IK Sports 165/6 in 26 overs (Junaid Rahim 50, Ali Panat 34, M Saleem 27(no), Moiz Khan 2/30, Usman Abid 2/30).

Apollo Club qualified for League stage. after beating Aligarh Club by 7 wickets at Aligarh ground.Scores: Aligarh Club 145 all out in 31.5 overs (Nayyar Abbas 36, Awais Nazir 32, Salman Ghori 34, Afaq Khan 4/20). Apollo Club 146/3 in 28.1 overs (Agha Salman 65, Ayaz Tasawer 36*).