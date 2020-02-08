Workshops claim Railways Golf crown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Workshops Division won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Golf Championship held at Garrison Club.Workshops Division annexed the trophy securing 70 points. Lahore Division finished 2nd with 40 points followed by Quetta whio ended 3rd with 10 Points.After the competition Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mahmood gave away winner’s trophy to captain Workshops Division.
LAHORE: Workshops Division won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Golf Championship held at Garrison Club.Workshops Division annexed the trophy securing 70 points. Lahore Division finished 2nd with 40 points followed by Quetta whio ended 3rd with 10 Points.After the competition Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mahmood gave away winner’s trophy to captain Workshops Division.