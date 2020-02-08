close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Workshops claim Railways Golf crown

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

LAHORE: Workshops Division won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Golf Championship held at Garrison Club.Workshops Division annexed the trophy securing 70 points. Lahore Division finished 2nd with 40 points followed by Quetta whio ended 3rd with 10 Points.After the competition Sports Officer PRSB Tariq Mahmood gave away winner’s trophy to captain Workshops Division.

