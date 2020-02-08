Pindi Stadium becomes landing area for kites

ISLAMABAD: Despite total ban on kite flying in Punjab province, Pindi Stadium had virtually become a landing area for the kites coming from all directions especially during the afternoon session of the first cricket Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Kites landing disturbed proceedings and players on no less than six occasions, thus resulting in loss of some crucial time.“Since the Stadium is in middle of thick population, it is always difficult to spot as from where the kite is coming and as to who is flying it.

We experience this scenario often even during first class matches,” one of the groundsmen said.He feared that chances of tiny interruption would continue during the course of Test match.