National Kyokush in starts today

LAHORE: Teams from Balochistan and Sindh have reached Lahore for Participation in 23rd National Kyokushin IKO-Matsushima Championship to be held from February 8 to 9 at Railway Stadium. Participation from all over Pakistan more than 28 teams going to perform their skills.
Technical officials of the championship are Adeel, Saima, Saira, Murtaza, Mansoor, Alishba, Qasim Ali, Sana Ullah, Mumer, Asim Shah, Atta Hussain Butt President/International Master Instructor International Referee said.
