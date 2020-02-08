Polo: Master Paints make it to main final

LAHORE: Master Paints Black outpaced Platinum Homes by 8.5-6 to qualify for the main final of the Master Paints Polo Cup 2020 here at LP&CC ground on Friday.

From Master Paints Black, Manuel Eduardo Carranza cracked a quartet while Sufi Muhammad Amir contributed with a brace and Sufi Muhammad Uzair and Turab Rizvi one goal each. From Platinum Homes, Amirreza Behboudi fired in four goals while Adnan Jalil Azam banged in a brace.

Master Paints were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead which couldn't last long as Platinum Homes replied strongly and also slammed in two back-to-back goals to draw the score at 2-all. The second chukker was almost identical to the first one as both the sides played well against each other and succeeded in converting two goals each to square the things at 4-all.

The third chukker proved to be a game-changer, where Master Paints showed some class and potential and fully dominated the entire chukker by thrashing in three tremendous goals to take a healthy 7-4 lead. Platinum Homes though fought back well in the fourth and last chukker by banging in a brace against one goal by Master Paints Black, but they couldn't score more and lost the crucial match by 8.5-6. the victory helped Master Paints Black make their way to the main final.

In the second match of the day, Barry's outperformed Zacky Farms by 9-3. From Barry's, Raja Samiullah played phenomenal polo and smashed in superb seven goals while the remaining two goals came from Ahmed Bilal Riaz. From Zacky Farms, Hamza Khan and Ahmed Khan and Nazar Deen Ali Khan scored one goal each.