US, Mexico girls vie for Olympic berth

LOS ANGELES: The United States and Mexico will duel for a trip to the Tokyo Olympics when they meet Friday in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women’s football qualifier.

The reigning World Cup champion United States sailed through the group stage of qualifying, winning all three of their matches with 18 goals scored and no goals allowed. Eight players have scored for the Americans, Lindsey Horan leading the way with five goals. The United States were ousted by eventual runners-up Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Rio Games. It was United States’ earliest exit from the Games, but since then they’ve basked in a dominant World Cup triumph in France.