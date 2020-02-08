Frenchman Robin grabs Vic Open lead

GEELONG, Australia: Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist sunk eight birdies to charge into the lead at the innovative Vic Open on Friday, with in-form Swede Madelene Sagstrom heading the women’s field.

The event, in Geelong south of Melbourne, is the only one in the world with male and female players teeing off, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money. It has been running as a dual event for seven years. But the tournament took on added significance last year with the European Tour and the US-based LPGA Tour jointly sanctioning it for the first time. Sciot-Siegrist produced a blemish-free 64 at the par-72 13th Beach Golf Links.

He shot four birdies on both the front and back nines to head into the weekend with a two shot buffer over Australian Travis Smyth, and three in front of a chasing pack of four, including Australians Matthew Griffin and amateur Jediah Morgan.

Australian Jarryd Felton is four off the pace after shooting a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th. China’s Yan Jing matched the feat at the par-three third. Women’s joint overnight leader Sagstrom took the outright lead as she targets a second LPGA win after claiming her first two weeks ago at Gainbridge in the United States. She stroked seven birdies to two bogeys in her 67 to be one shot clear of American Ally McDonald, who fired a 65 as she searches for a maiden LPGA win.

Three players, Ayean Cho, Robyn Choi and Linnea Strom, are two shots back from McDonald with world number nine Minjee Lee dangerously lurking a stroke further behind.

To accommodate the dual fields, there are two cuts -- one as usual after round two, and another reducing the men’s and women’s fields to 35 players after 54 holes.

Vic Open scores (par-72; AUS unless stated): Women: 132 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 65-67

133 - Ally McDonald (USA) 68-65

135 - Linnea Strom (SWE) 66-69, Ayean Cho (KOR) 69-66, Robyn Choi 70-65

136 - Minjee Lee 69-67, Jasmine Suwannapura (THA) 69-67, Kang Haeji (KOR) 65-71, Tsai Pei-ying (TPE) 68-68, Park Hee-young (KOR) 68-68

137 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 69-68, Christina Kim (USA) 67-70, Lee6 Jeongeun (KOR) 68-69, Pornanong Phatlum (THA) 67-70, Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 67-70, Cydney Clanton (USA) 68-69, Haley Moore (USA) 66-71, Alena Sharp (CAN) 68-69, Min A Yoon (KOR) 71-66

138 - Jiwon Jeon (KOR) 69-69, Klara Spilkova (CZE) 67-71, Leona Maguire (IRE) 69-69, Perrine Delacour (FRA) 69-69, Karine Icher (FRA) 70-68, Sarah Kemp 71-67.

Men: 130 - Robin Sciot-Siegrist (FRA) 66-64

132 - Travis Smyth 65-67

133 - Jediah Morgan 66-67, Matthew Griffin 65-68, Min Woo Lee 66-67, Jake McLeod 65-68

134 - Nick Flanagan 67-67, Jarryd Felton 67-67, Geoff Ogilvy 67-67, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 63-71, Shae Wools-Cobb 67-67, Jonathan Caldwell (NIR) 67-67

135 - Andrew Martin 66-69, Stephen Allan 70-65, Zach Murray 66-69, Ashley Hall 67-68, Marcus Fraser 70-65, Benjamin Poke (DEN) 68-67, Lars van Meijel (NED) 68-67, Blake Collyer 68-67

136 - Ashley Chesters (ENG) 69-67, Michael Hendry (NZL) 67-69, Matthew Stieger 67-69, Andre Lautee 69-67, Hugo Leon (CHI) 68-68.