Taylor grabs Pebble Beach Pro-Am lead

SAN FRANCISCO: Canada’s Nick Taylor launched his round with an eagle and capped it with two birdies to seize the first-round lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday with an eight-under par 63.

Taylor, chasing his second US PGA Tour title, didn’t put a foot wrong on the par-71 Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula, one of three in use over the first three rounds along with the par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links and par-72 Spyglass Hill.

“I drove it really nice today,” Taylor said. “Obviously, playing 10 it’s a gettable par-five to start the day. “So hit two great shots there (to) about four feet, I made eagle, so it was a nice start.

“And then I think I almost hit every fairway today, so I really had good numbers coming into a lot of greens, had chances, made some nice putts in the middle of my round to kind of keep it going and finished two great shots, a five-iron and three-iron on the last two holes to set up two birdies there.

Americans Patrick Cantlay and Chase Seiffert shared second on six-under. Cantlay had nine birdies at Spyglass Hill and was more than satisfied despite three bogeys.