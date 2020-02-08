Yasir Shah, Faheem Ashraf undergo dope tests

ISLAMABAD: Leg spinner Yasir Shah and all rounder Faheem Ashraf had gone through the dope test procedure during the course of play on the opening day of first cricket Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh teams at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

The two were among the four who have submitted their blood and urine samples for the test that has now become a routine affair for all international matches. Two Bangladesh players have also gone through the process.

Pakistan leg spinner Yasir were tested positive in November 2015 when Pakistan were engaged in one-day series against England in UAE. He was later suspended from all types of cricket in December-a ban that was later lifted on the assurance of the then captain of the team Misbahul Haq. Misbah on oath guaranteed that he had never seen Yasir going out of the book in an effort to improve his performance. Misbah at that time maintained in an affidavit submitted with game’s governing body ICC that whatever had happened was not deliberate but by a mistake.