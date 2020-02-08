Fabio takes lead in Malaysia MotoGP

SEPANG, Malaysia: French rider Fabio Quartararo took first place at the MotoGP pre-season test Friday, zipping past his opponents’ best times on the first day of Malaysia’s Sepang test circuit.

Powering to victory on an initially hot day, the 20-year-old recorded his quickest lap time of 1min 58.945sec, beating 25 other riders to the punch on a 2019 YZR-M1 Yamaha. “It was the plan to ride the 2019 bikes (today),” Quartararo told reporters after the test.

“But of course ... I’m looking at my phone every hour to try the new one and have for the first time the feeling of the new one.” The Frenchman said this after the Petronas Yamaha SRT racing team unveiled the 2020 MotoGP season bikes on Thursday. Steady rain starting at about 2:30pm pulled the bikes off the track for nearly two hours before the test resumed.

The former rookie finished fifth last year in the overall race standings after making his debut MotoGP campaign with Yamaha.