Younis Khan slams PCB over Pak U-19s WC exit

LAHORE: Legendary Pakistani cricketer Younis Khan has launched another tirade against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by lashing out at them in the aftermath of the U-19 team's World Cup exit at the hands of bitter rivals India on Friday.

Defending champions India stamped their authority on arch-rivals Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup hosted by South Africa.The Priyam Garg-led side made a mockery out of the Pakistani bowlers as the mouthwatering semi-final clash between the two former champions was turned into a mere child's play. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a match-winning century and the premier batsman was supported by Divyansh Saxena, who played a perfect second fiddle in India's 10-wicket win over Pakistan at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Pinning the blame of the heavy defeat on the board, Younis slammed PCB and said that Ehsan Mani-led central industry for cricket in Pakistan is clueless in terms of what needs to be done for the betterment of younger generations. Hailed as one of the best middle-order batsmen Pakistan ever produced in the longest format, Khan also lauded the U-19 Indian side for outplaying arch-rivals Pakistan in the penultimate clash of the South Africa spectacle. “We need to improve Pakistan’s cricket infrastructure. PCB has no clue what needs to be done. We need to provide safety and gain the confidence of the new generation. Pakistan’s defeat at the hands of India in the Under-19 (U19) Cricket World Cup was saddening. I believe that the rival team played with maturity and confidence,” Khan said.

“Pakistan’s young cricketers need to be trained to be better-rounded rather than just working on their skills. India’s success was because of their confidence. Our rising stars should be given more chances to play abroad and their encounters should be televised,” he added.