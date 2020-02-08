Cricketers offer Jumma prayer at Pindi Stadium

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh cricketers offered Juma prayers at the Pindi Stadium during lunch session on the opening day of first cricket Test.Almost the entire team from both sides were seen offering prayers at the hall set forth for the purpose at the second floor at the pavilion end. All Test matches and even domestic matches in Pakistan experience lengthy lunch time break enabling team members to perform religious obligation.
