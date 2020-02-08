close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Cricketers offer Jumma prayer at Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh cricketers offered Juma prayers at the Pindi Stadium during lunch session on the opening day of first cricket Test.Almost the entire team from both sides were seen offering prayers at the hall set forth for the purpose at the second floor at the pavilion end. All Test matches and even domestic matches in Pakistan experience lengthy lunch time break enabling team members to perform religious obligation.

