U-19 WC: Pakistan face NZ for third spot today

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19s will finish off their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 campaign with their third position play-off match against New Zealand at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Saturday.

The Rohail Nazir-led Pakistan U-19s were defeated by India in the Super League semi-final at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Tuesday which ended their hopes of winning the title for the third time.

However, there will be a lot at stake when they take on New Zealand who lost their Super League semi-final to Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Thursday. The boys in green are eager to end with a positive result by sealing the third spot. Finishing third will help Pakistan U-19s improve on their fourth spot in the last ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup played in New Zealand in 2018. Head coach Ijaz Ahmed confirmed at least one change in the eleven for this match as left-arm-pacer Tahir Hussain has been ruled out of the match due to a back injury.

Pakistan ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup squad: Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Abbas Afridi (Peshawar), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Amir Ali (Larkana), Amir Khan (Peshawar), Arish Ali Khan (Karachi), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Haider Ali (vice-captain), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Lahore), Mohammad Shehzad (Multan), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (North Waziristan), Tahir Hussain (Multan).