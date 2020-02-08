‘Shocking’ animal welfare violations uncovered at US government labs

WASHINGTON: Mice baked to death after a heating system failure, or left to die from hunger and thirst when researchers forgot to put food or water in their cages for a week — and nobody noticed.

Primates kept in a room where the lights were on 24-hours-a-day for nearly five months because a facility manager was said to be overworked. A vet who failed to provide any care to a female owl monkey used for breeding after she became seriously ill and lost a fifth of her bodyweight, eventually succumbing to heart failure, fluid in the chest and abdominal hemorrhage.

These are among a litany of animal welfare failures that took place across a 22-month period from January 2018 to October 2019 at the laboratories of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the taxpayer-funded steward of medical and behavioral research of the United States. A total of 31 internally reported incidents have come to light thanks to a freedom of information request made by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and shared exclusively with AFP. They took place at a variety of centers performing research in areas including diabetes, child health, mental health and more — mostly out of Bethesda, Maryland but some at a facility in Hamilton, Montana.