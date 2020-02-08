close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
E-PAPER
AFP
February 8, 2020

Prince Andrew defers navy promotion

World

AFP
February 8, 2020

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Andrew is to defer an honorary Royal Navy promotion after he stepped back from full royal duties over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The former naval officer, who saw service as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 war with Argentina in the Falklands Islands, was set to become an admiral for his 60th birthday on February 19.

