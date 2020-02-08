British jihadi bride loses initial bid to restore citizenship

Ag AFP

LONDON: A British woman who travelled to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State on Friday lost the first round of her legal challenge against a decision to revoke her citizenship. The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) ruled that the government decision to strip 20-year-old Shamima Begum of her citizenship “did not make her stateless” as she was a citizen of Bangladesh by descent. “The appellant (Begum) was in that situation as a result of her own choices, and of the actions of others, but not because of anything the Secretary of State had done,” said judge Doron Blum referring to then-interior minister Sajid Javid.