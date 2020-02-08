Syria nearly hit passenger plane in trying to shoot Israeli jets

MOSCOW: An Airbus A320 with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing in Russia-controlled Khmeimim air base after Syrian air defence nearly hit it, Russian state news agency RIA said on Friday citing Russian defence ministry spokesman. The Syrian air defence was trying to repulse an Israeli attack near Damascus, RIA said. According to the spokesman, after 2 am, four Israeli F-16 fighter jets struck eight air-to-ground missiles in the suburbs of Damascus without entering Syrian airspace, RIA reported.