Airport security shocker as 97% of world’s top 100 fail cybersecurity testing

DAVOS, Switzerland: Airport security is a concern for every traveler. Beyond the physical passenger and luggage screening, one might be surprised at how bad some airport security is. Like when it comes to cybersecurity, for example, says a new study. As someone whose occupation requires a lot of international travel, he will have to become accustomed to factoring in the extra time required for security screening over the years. Any frustration at the inconvenience is more than counterbalanced by the knowledge that a flight will be more secure as a result, however. But what if someone tells that, beyond the luggage screening and the pat-downs, most airports are shockingly poor in one particular area of security? When it comes to cybersecurity, 97 of the world’s largest 100 airports have failed to pass the tests set by one leading web security business. Given that the World Economic Forum (WEF) had flagged emerging cybersecurity challenges facing the aviation industry during its 2020 annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, the timing of this research couldn’t be better, or should that be worse?