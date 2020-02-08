close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
AFP
February 8, 2020

Man charged with raping 5-year-old girl at US embassy in Delhi

AFP
February 8, 2020

NEW DELHI: An Indian man has been charged with raping a five-year-old girl on the premises of the US embassy in India’s capital New Delhi, police said Thursday. The 25-year-old was arrested at the high-security compound on Sunday a day after the alleged incident at the living quarters for local housekeeping staff. Police officer Yogesh Kumar told AFP preliminary medical tests confirmed the girl had been raped. The man was charged under child rape laws that carry the death penalty. The sprawling diplomatic compound is one of the most secure in Delhi, with multiple layers of manned and electronic security.

A US Embassy spokesperson in New Delhi said Friday that it was “deeply disturbed” by the allegations and it took “prompt action” including reporting the incident to the police and helping arrange medical assistance. “We are cooperating with the Indian-led investigation. We extend our sympathy and full support to the child and her family,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

