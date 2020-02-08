Trump confirms killing of al-Qaeda leader in Yemen

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that the US had killed al Qaeda leader in the Arabian Peninsula — days after the militant group claimed responsibility for a mass shooting at a US naval base.

The US “conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qassim Al Rimi, a founder and the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP),” Trump said in a White House statement.

AQAP claimed responsibility on Sunday for a December 6 shooting at US Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three American sailors.

The announcement came with Trump touting US resolve following the killings of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi in October last year and top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani three months later.

The militant group has thrived in the chaos of years of civil war between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and rebels who control the capital. “Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said. “His death further degrades AQAP and the global Al Qaeda movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security.”

Trump did not give any details about the circumstances or the timing of the operation. But it follows the killing of Al Rimi's predecessor Nasir Al Wuhayshi in June 2015, as part of the US's long running drone campaign in Yemen.