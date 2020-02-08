GB Order-2020: Parliamentary parties reject proposed GB Order 2020

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: The Members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly have demanded to accept its special status as neither the Constitution of Pakistan nor the United Nations’ charter prescribed any rights to the people of the region. Meanwhile, representatives of various parliamentary parties also rejected the proposed GB Order-2020.

Speaking at a press conference, the representatives of GB said the electoral process was not done in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and neither the constitutional nor the rights to decision making were given. They said the region had no representation in the National Assembly and the federal cabinet that was creating trouble to present their issues, adding that it would not be a good omen for Pakistan if such concerns reached its peak.

The members of the assembly warned the authorities to take notice prior tooutcry of people if such a situation continued. They demanded the authority to accept the region controversial as per the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict and the charter of UN. They asked for the provision of their fundamental rights as per other controversial regions.

The members of the assembly warned that if the issue was not resolved, they would file a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would start a long march towards Islamabad. Speaker GB Assembly Fida Muhammad Nashad, Leader of the Opposition Capt. (retd) Shafi, and Minister for Development Dr Iqbal convened the press conference.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Captain (retd) Sikandar, PPP MPA GB Javed Hussain and Chairman Standing Committee for Information Kacho Imtiaz Haider were also present on the occasion.