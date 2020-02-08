Political monarchs of PML-N, PPP defeated, says Chohan

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Friday that PTI had defeated the political monarchs of PML-N and PPP as the people had preferred Imran Khan for his patriotism to decade-old political parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both opposition parties never took the national issues seriously rather only minted money to strengthen their political careers, but the family politics had no future.

"The PML-N should not celebrate Hamza's bail to portray as a victory against the anti-corruption movement, as he is not acquitted of the charges yet," he remarked. However, Hamza Shahbaz must have learnt a lesson and hopefully would play a fair and corruption-free politics in the future, he stated.