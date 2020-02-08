CITY PULSE: Lines & Rhythm

The ArtOne62 Gallery is hosting Shahid Malik’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Lines & Rhythm’ until February 8. Call 0348-8312508 for more information.

Zard Patton Ka Bun

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting an event titled ‘Zard Patton Ka Bun’ at 8pm on February 13 to pay tribute to Faiz Ahmad Faiz on his birth anniversary. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Acquerello 2020

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition of figurative watercolours by international artists titled ‘Acquerello 2020’ until February 8. The show is curated by Ali Abbas and Fatima Ali. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Two-person show

The Canvas Gallery is hosting a two-person art exhibition, Hussain Jamil’s ‘Confronting Self’ and Mobina Zuberi’s ‘Conversations’, until February 13. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Sensory Perceptions

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Maryam Arslan, Rabia Ali and Sara Suleman’s art exhibition titled ‘Sensory Perceptions’ until February 12. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Qudrat ke Anaasar

T2F is hosting Aiman Taha Khan, Areeb Tariq, Arsalan Nasir, Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, Summaiya Jillani, Ammara Farooq, ShehreZana Halim, Sumaiya Saiyed, Bilal Danish and Abid Omar’s art exhibition titled ‘Qudrat ke Anaasar: Earth Air Water Fire’ until February 14 at its Faraar Gallery. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Boats and Circles

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Henri Souffay’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Boats and Circles’ until February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.