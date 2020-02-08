Comments sought from Sindh govt on plea for enforcement of right to information law

The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the provincial law officers to file comments on a petition seeking enforcement of the provisions of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2016 in letter and spirit.

The petition is filed by non-governmental organisations and right activists. The petitioners submitted that the law for right to information was promulgated in 2016. They said the provincial government was bound to make the Sindh information commission pursuant to the law within 100 days but despite the passage more than two years, the Sindh government failed to give the law its due effect and enforcement. They said the provincial government had rendered the law merely paper legislation.

They submitted that citizens were unable to access or approach the Commission and register their complaints as they had been denied their right to information provided under the law. They submitted that the information commission was yet to be constituted as it was not functioning despite a notification in this regard was issued on May 30, 2018.

The petitioners maintained that the State and its provincial organs were bound to effectively provide the right to information to the citizens and that this right could not be granted until the formation of a regulatory authority which the commission was envisaged to be.

The court was requested to declare that the action of the provincial government to not implement the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act was unconstitutional and direct the government to constitute the Sindh information commission and ensure its functioning as per the law.

The petitioners also sought implementation of the various sections of the law which asks public body to appoint designated officials as per Section 7 (1) of the Act and ensure the implementation of the law in letter and spirit.

The provincial law officer sought time to file comments on the petition. The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, directed the law officer to file comments on the petition by the February 28.