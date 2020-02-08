International survey-based organisation improves Karachi’s ranking in crime rate

The ranking of Karachi has seen an improvement in terms of crime rate, as per the Numbeo, an international survey-based organisation, reported Geo News.

Numbeo, which provides data on cities and various indicators of living conditions around the world, put the city at the 93rd spot on its current crime index. Last month, Karachi was listed at the 88th spot, while the list showed a gradual decrease in the ratio of crime in the city during the past three years. The ratio of crime index is 55.15 (moderate), while the safety index ratio is 44.85 for Karachi.

In 2019, the city was ranked at the 61st spot in the crime index. According to the current list, in terms of its crime rate, Karachi is better than Las Vegas, Washington, Marseille, New Delhi and Birmingham. The website basis its data on surveys.

“Crime Index is an estimation of overall level of crime in a given city or a country. We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as being low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as being moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as being high and finally crime levels higher than 80 as being very high,” stated the website’s description. The safety index is, on the other way, quite opposite of crime index. If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe, it further said. In 2014, Karachi ranked 6th on the World Crime Index. On the whole, 1,888 people were killed the same year, including 117 officers and personnel of law enforcement agencies.