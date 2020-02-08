Two women, man commit suicide

Three suspected suicides were reported in different areas of the city on Friday. The body of a woman was found in a house located in Sindhi Goth. According to the Site Superhighway police, rescuers moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The woman was identified as 38-year-old Ambreen, wife of Khursheed, the police said. Quoting a preliminary investigation, SHO Gul Baig said the in-laws of the victim claimed that the deceased woman ended her life over a family dispute by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

However, he added, the victim’s parents claimed that the woman was murdered. The officer said the police was waiting for an autopsy report which would ascertain the actual cause of death. The police said they had detained the victim’s father-in-law for an interrogation.

Separately, the body of a woman was found in her house located within the remits of the Gizri police station. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. She was identified as 30-year-old Tahira, wife of Haji Omar.

The police said the woman’s in-laws claimed that she ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Her in-laws also claimed that the woman was mentally unstable. The police said they were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found near Natha Khan Flyover within the jurisdiction of the Shah Faisal police station. The body was moved to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. The body was later moved to the hospital’s morgue as the identity of the man was yet to be ascertained, the police said. The cause of death was still unknown, the police said, adding that an investigation was under way. ­