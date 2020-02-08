32 new assistant superintendents of jail appointed in Sindh

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Affairs Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani on Friday said recruitment in the prisons department under the jail reforms programme had been started, and merit would strictly be maintained during the process.

“In the first phase, assistant superintendents have been recruited through the Sindh Public Service Commission,” he said while distributing offer letters to 32 newly appointed assistant superintendents of jail, including two women, at the inspector general of prisons’ office.

“Since the performance and progress of any department is linked to its manpower, the Sindh government has launched the jail reforms and the recruitment of new officers is part of it. The reforms also envisage promoting and imparting training to the existing officers,” Jakhrani said.

Earlier, the adviser pinned badges on the jail officers who were promoted to the post of senior superintendents during the ranking ceremony. Secretary Prisons Ghanwar Khan Laghari, Inspector General Prisons Nusrat Mangan and other officers were also present during the ceremony.