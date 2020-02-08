Minor girl recovered within hours after kidnapping

Police on Friday claimed to have recovered a six-and-a-half-year-old abducted girl a few hours after her kidnapping.

According to police, the girl was kidnapped in the Saeedabad area late on Thursday night, and the family informed the police about the incident. She was recovered during police action in Surjani Town when the suspect was taking the girl with him on a motorcycle. The suspect, Javed Masih, was arrested and a weapon found on him. The girl was handed over to her family.

On Tuesday, police had recovered an 18-month-old boy safely from the captivity of the kidnappers, who had taken him away from the Jehangir Park in downtown Saddar on Sunday. District South SSP Sheraz Nazeer confirmed the safe recovery of the toddler and said the police had arrested two suspects, a burqa-clad woman and her male partner.

The suspects were named Rukhsana and Shahid, and their arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off near the Kala Pul area.

The boy and his father were in the park on Sunday when the toddler was kidnapped within the limits of the Preedy police station. The family filed a complaint against a burqa-clad woman at the Preedy police station on Monday. The child’s father, Amir, a resident of Gazdarabad (formerly Ranchore Line), told the police in his recorded statement that he did not have any personal enmity or monetary dispute with anyone.

The complainant said that he and his one-and-a-half-year-old son were at the park on Sunday when the toddler suddenly went missing. The father searched for the boy in the entire park and the surroundings but could not find him.

Then he approached the park’s management for the CCTV camera footage. He said when he saw the footage, he found three a man, a burqa-clad woman and a boy taking his son with them. The investigators obtained the CCTV camera footage and corroborated the statement.

Drug peddler held

The Federal B Industrial Area police arrested a notorious drug peddler during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Block 22 in Shafiq Colony.

According to DSP Naeem Khan, a police team led by him raided a vice den and arrested the suspect along with a pistol and drugs. Khan said Siraj was a notorious drug peddler and was wanted to police in at least half a dozen narcotics cases.