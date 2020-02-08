International Puppet Festival begins at Bagh Ibne Qasim

The three-day 29th International Puppet Festival was inaugurated on Friday at Bagh Ibne Qasim in the city. The inauguration was performed by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Arts Council of Pakistan President Ahmed Shah, Rafi Peer Theatre Chief Executive Saadan Peerzada and his brother actor Usman Peerzada were also present on this occasion besides a good number of citizens. The organisers entertained the audience, especially children, with various puppet shows in the inaugural ceremony. The festival will continue till Sunday 11pm.

Talking to the media, the mayor said the event was a good and healthy activity for children. The festival had come to the city after a gap of many years to provide good recreation to the citizens, he remarked. Replying to a query, Akhtar said the Supreme Court directives were fully implemented by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He said debris had been removed from Bagh ibne Qasim and the park was now a recreational place for children.

The mayor recalled his childhood when puppet shows were commonly held in the city. He said such events stopped during the 1970s. He asked the parents to bring their children to such events as so that they could spend some good time without computers and mobile phones.