UN expert slams poverty rates in Spain

MADRID: Spain is "utterly failing" its poorest citizens who are living in some of the worst conditions in Europe, despite its strong post-recession recovery, a UN expert said on Friday.

Speaking at the end of a 12-day fact-finding mission, Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Philip Alston said he had visited areas "many Spaniards would not recognise as part of their country".

"Spain is utterly failing people in poverty whose situation now ranks among the worst in the EU," Alston wrote in the report, pointing to "shockingly high" levels of inequality within the country.

But at the same time, he hailed Spain’s new leftwing coalition government as the "bright spot", and its firm commitment "to achieving social justice". Speaking to reporters, Alston said he had met Roma people living on rubbish dumps, families fighting eviction or struggling with "the dilemma of heating or eating" and migrant workers living in "probably the worst conditions I’ve ever seen".