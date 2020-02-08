France’s Sciot-Siegrist grabs Vic Open lead

GEELONG, Australia: Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist sunk eight birdies to charge into the lead at the innovative Vic Open on Friday, with in-form Swede Madelene Sagstrom heading the women’s field.

The event, in Geelong south of Melbourne, is the only one in the world with male and female players teeing off, in alternate groups, on the same course and for equal prize money. Sciot-Siegrist produced a blemish-free 64 at the par-72 13th Beach Golf Links.

He shot four birdies on both the front and back nines to head into the weekend with a two shot buffer over Australian Travis Smyth, and three in front of a chasing pack of four, including Australians Matthew Griffin and amateur Jediah Morgan. Australian Jarryd Felton is four off the pace after shooting a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th. China’s Yan Jing matched the feat at the par-three third.