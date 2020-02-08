close
Sat Feb 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

Army, Navy on top in National Clay Open Shooting Skeet event

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 8, 2020

KARACHI: Army and Navy had 202 points each in Skeet event at the end of the second day of the 5th National Clay Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Friday.

In the first round of skeet event for team category, Army and Navy both had 202 points, while Sindh Rifle Association scored 186 points. The second round will be played on Saturday (today).

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Abdul Quddus of Navy-A won gold and silver medals, respectively, in the individual category of 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol event.

In the individual category of skeet (amateur) event, Navy’s Saqib and Zahid won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while ASF’s Hammad took silver medal. In the team category of the said event, Navy-A clinched gold medal and Pakistan Air Force took silver medal while Navy-B claimed bronze medal. The other teams participating in the championship are Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, FRA and ASF.

