Khushim wins: women’s slalom gold in Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Khushim Sahiba continued with her fine form, winnign women’s slalom gold in the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

Khushim Sahiba, after winning two consecutive golds in giant slalom races in the international and national, also proved her mettle in slalom by demonstrating great skills. Umama Wali of Pakistan clinched silver, while Elvira Zakrayeva secured bronze.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian male skiers dominated slalom event. According to details provided by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Vitalii Aib got gold while Nazariy Petruk and Mykola Dichuk claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Besides FIS races, National Ski Championship was also held at Malam Jabba Ski Resort. In the slalom event, Olympian Mohammad Karim from PAF clinched gold while Mir Nawaz of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won silver. Third on the finish line was Liaquat Ali from PAF. In giant slalom, Mohammad Karim again outclassed his opponents and clinched gold. Gilgit-Baltistan’s Scouts’ Mir Waiz and Zahid Abbas secured silver and bronze, respectively.

The PAF in a press release on Friday said that under its patronage, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving for the promotion of winter sports and soft image of the country. “Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country,” it said.