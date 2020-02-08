I didn’t give statement to Indian media: former EFP official

KARACHI: A former official of Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Mohammad Irfan Zafar on Friday said that he did not give any statement to India’s media as an official of the federation regarding Usman Khan’s issue.

“I want to update you that I have not given any statement as an official. He (Indian journalist) asked me for contact details of the EFP secretary or president. I told him to send a message on whats-app,” Irfan informed ‘The News’ through an email on Friday.

“He asked me about the horse name and I just said that of-course Usman Khan has qualified with the same horse and it cannot he changed and that only he (the owner) can decide [sic] on any such decision,” Irfan said. “This was just a generic reply from my side. He didn’t contact me afterwards and published the story the next day of which I was totally unaware nor did I have any background information regarding this,” Irfan wrote.

“I came to know about the Hindustan Times article through Usman Khan himself that I should not have commented. I explained him the same as well,” he added. He said it was a malpractice of Indian media.

He also clarified that he had not been sacked from EFP. “I was not sacked from EFP. I resigned from my post in September 2019. True I am not a part of EFP, nor [sic] I have any right to intervene and comment on any of EFP’s matter,” he said. He said he resigned professionally and served the notice period.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has shown reservations over the name of Usman’s horse, Azad Kashmir, through which the Melbourne-based Pakistani rider has qualified for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Usman last December did a fine job in Australia to achieve the Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER) and qualified for the Tokyo 2020, thus becoming the first rider in the country’s history to qualify for the world’s most prestigious event to be held in Japan’s capital coming summer.