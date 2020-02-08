Unseeded Mubashir storms into pre-quarters as Sohail struggles

KARACHI: Unseeded Mubashir Raza stormed into the pre-quarter-finals of the Jubilee Insurance 45th National Snooker Championship 2020 whose preliminary round matches will be concluded here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Saturday (today).

Out of the 16 pre-quarter-final spots, 11 had been grabbed by the end of the penultimate day of league matches on Friday.

Besides the seven seeded cueists, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Asjad Iqbal, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Ijaz, Babar Masih and Naseem Akhtar, the unseeded quartet of Mubashir Raza, Hamza Akbar, Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir and Shahid Aftab have secured their places in the knockout phase, starting on Sunday (tomorrow).

Top seeded Asif, also the reigning world champion, booked his berth in the top-16 stage by winning his first five matches in the Group A in which Shaikh Mudassir and Jawed Ansari are in contention for the runner-up slot.

Second seed and defending champion Bilal advanced into the pre-quarters from the Group B after winning his first five matches. Aakash Rafique and Ahsan Jawaid are looking to grab the other spot.

Third seed Asjad, with five straight victories, sailed into the last 16 from the Group C in which Ali Haider and Umar Khan are pushing for the runner-up position. Fourth seed Sajjad and unseeded Hmaza have qualified for the pre-quarter-finals from the Group D.

Fifth seed Sohail Shahzad finds himself in a spot of bother as unseeded Shahid, with five wins on a trot, has already cruised into the knockout round from the Group E.

Sixth seed Ijaz, by winning all his five games, stormed in the pre-quarters from the Group F in which Muhammad Saleem, Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Ajmal are in the run for the runner-up place.

Seventh seed Babar and unseeded Zulfiqar secured the top two positions in the Group G.

Eighth seed Naseem and unseeded Mubashir have booked their places in the last 16 from the Group H.

Results: Hamza Akbar (Pjb) bt Umar Farooq (Pjb) 4-2 (74-22, 62-67, 68-25, 16-67, 80-38, 68-48); Bahadur Khan (Bal) bt Meesam Zaidi (Sindh) 4-0 (68-61, 56-26, 65-49, 73-0); Abdul Sattar Khan (Isb) bt Muhammad Imran (KP) 4-2 (75-0, 36-60, 54-17, 21-62, 61-19, 76-9); Sharjeel Mahmood (KP) bt Umar Khan (Pjb) 4-1 (92-29, 54-58, 70-40, 89-0, 60-10); Shan Naimat (Isb) bt Rizwan Hashmi (Sindh) 4-1 (48-66, 71-36, 66-1, 61-8, 58-15); Ali Haider (SBP) bt Asif Toba (Pjb) 4-3 (54-82, 86-8, 62-34, 0-61, 45-48, 72-51, 63-55); Saad Khan (KP) bt Rabish Pervez (Bal) 4-2 (74-22, 62-67, 68-25, 16-67, 80-38, 68-48); Ahsan Javaid (Pjb) bt Munawar Khaliq (Isb) 4-1 (99-11, 66-54, 65-58, 34-57, 75-0); Aakash Rafique (KP) bt Shariq Ali (Sindh) 4-1 (73-19, 2-77, 112-19, 65-27, 61-1); Sheikh Mudassir (SBP) bt Ameer Hamza Khan (Isb) 4-1 (69-8, 84-6, 23-59, 64-24, 64-39); Rambail Gul (KP) bt Saqib Bashir (Bal) 4-0 (85-2, 56-38, 56-22, 47-12); Jawed Ansari (Sindh) bt Muhammad Nazeer (Pjb) 4-1 (42-66, 55-19, 66-1, 75-29, 74-43); Mubashir Raza (Pjb) bt Agha Bilawal (Sindh) 4-2 (118-9, 59-42, 55-77, 48-78, 74-38, 69-0); Rana Irfan (Pjb) bt Abdul Ghafoor (Bal) 4-0 (99-32, 100-0, 98-8, 98-6); Aamir Shahzad (KP) bt Muhammad Yaqoob (KP) 4-1 (68-20, 17-60, 69-47, 58-31, 75-61); Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir (Sindh) bt Ibrahim Khan (Bal) 4-1 (11-81, 57-48, 71-44, 89-40, 67-55); Khizar Aziz (Sindh) bt Ahmed Shah (Bal) 4-2 (13-50, 55-17, 2-76, 54-45, 1-0, 1-0); Muhammad Ali (Sindh) bt Majid Ali (NBP) 4-0 (43-31, 27-25, 50-6, 48-28); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Usman Ahmed (KP) 4-0 (73-9, 74-18, 85-0, 79-32); Ali Raza (Sindh) bt Obaid Khan (Bal) 4-2 (37-56, 86-8, 69-42, 23-52, 48-32, 56-6); Ali Hamza (Sindh) bt Haris Tahir (NBP) 4-3 (19-58, 22-62, 1-88, 84-33, 66-12, 53-2, 65-36); Shahid Aftab (Pjb) bt Zubair Tahir (Pjb) 4-1 (113-1, 61-59, 95-8(54), 47-62, 69-60); Ahsan Ramzan (SBP) bt Saif Ali Khan (Bal) 4-1 (68-32, 66-11, 56-61, 66-49, 50-2).