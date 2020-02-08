Ijaz confident ahead of third-place match

KARACHI: After being completely outclassed by India in semi-finals, Pakistan will be looking to salvage some pride in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 when they take on New Zealand in the third position play-off at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni (South Africa), on Saturday (today).

Head coach Ijaz Ahmed confirmed at least one change in the playing eleven as left-arm-pacer Tahir Hussain has been ruled out of the match due to a back injury. “It’s a very important game for us as we want to finish the tournament on a high. We are practising the same way we did for every game. We want to finish third,” Ijaz said.

“We have told the players that it is another game and they should concentrate on their daily processes and not worry too much. This phase is also a part of the development of the players and a lesson that should come in handy for them in their careers ahead.

“I strongly feel these players have the potential to progress to a bigger stage. This bunch of players is very capable and some of them will surely represent Pakistan, play the HBL Pakistan Super League and first-class cricket in the days ahead,” said the former Test cricketer, who represented Pakistan for 14 years.