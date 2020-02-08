Rejuvenated New Zealand aim to close out series

AUCKLAND: Riding high on confidence after successfully chasing down 349 in the first One-day International (ODI), hosts New Zealand will aim to close out the series with a game to spare when they face off in the second ODI at Eden Park on Saturday (today).

Having won the first game in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand have given themselves a solid chance to win their first bilateral ODI series against India in six years. They last won a series in January 2014, defeating India 4-0 in a five-match series at home.

But New Zealand still have areas to work on. As they did in each of the last three T20Is, en route to being swept 5-0, the hosts again stuttered in the dying stages of the chase in the first ODI despite being in full control of proceedings. Fortunately for them, Ross Taylor kept his head about him to see them through. Still, the fact that they lost three wickets for 22 runs will remind them that they have work to do in that department.

India have reason to feel confident in their abilities to level the series and set up a decider. In their previous ODI series, against Australia at home, they bounced back from an opening defeat to take the series 2-1.

Their main area of concern will be in the bowling department, which has been a bit expensive at times. While the ability to pull the game back in the death stages is admirable, India will be more advantaged if they are able to maintain the intensity more uniformly through the course of the innings.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be without the injured trio Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry. They gave up 347 runs in their last ODI. New Zealand have a world-class plan A in both departments, but their failsafes need work, perhaps even replenishing.

Weather in Auckland is expected to be pleasant and clear. An at-times flat pitch and oddly-shaped boundaries can make for a run-feast in Eden Park, but conditions tend to produce swing at times to keep the fast men interested.