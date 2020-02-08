No signs of peace

The exuberant tweets which were being sent out at regular intervals by US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad till December last year seem to have virtually vanished. Instead, we have statements from US diplomats suggesting that peace may after all not be coming soon. While Khalilzad is continuing meetings in Doha and Kabul, hope seems to be fading. The Trump administration has been making efforts for almost a year to attempt to ensure some kind of settlement in Afghanistan before the November presidential campaign in the US gets underway. Any success in this would have been a huge triumph for President Trump. But things are beginning to look rather grim from this perspective.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has commented on the difficulties in establishing a peace agreement. Given that the various factions in Afghanistan do not seem fully willing, he has conceded that the progress the US had hoped for has not been forthcoming. Zalmay Khalilzad has hinted at much the same during recent visits to Doha and Kabul.

The basic outline of the planned peace process is known to all of us. In the talks between the US and the Taliban, assisted in by Pakistan, a withdrawal of US troops was sought, the start of a direct dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban and a reduction of violence in Afghanistan. In fact, a decline in the number of armed attacks by the Taliban appeared to be the chief US goal. Since 2001, when the conflict began around 4,400 US soldiers have been killed in the country. These deaths obviously make the war extremely unpopular in the US. But Taliban leaders have now made it clear that they are not agreed upon any ceasefire and may not wish to go through with it. There are differing reports over who holds the upper hand in Afghanistan and this makes it difficult to conduct talks from a position of strength. In addition, the final results of the September 2019 election in Afghanistan have also not been announced and there is friction between the coalition partners over how any attempt at peace should be approached.