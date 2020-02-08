Animal abuse

Transferring animals from the wild to closed compounds with the promise of controlled living conditions, food and other facilities is what zoos aim to provide. There is however, no comparison between an animal’s natural habitat and those artificially created in cages, zoos and other animal facilities, especially in Pakistan where there is an extreme lack of resources and a seeming lack of compassion. In Pakistan, animals are caged and suffering in extreme weather conditions, with either no facilities to cool them, or such facilities being unavailable due to load shedding or a lack of finances. Certain compounds are not equipped to cater to the needs or requirements of the animals that inhabit them. In Pakistan, the image of a healthy zoo is a far cry from reality, with visiting children often expressing concern over the ill-treatment of animals. It is very unfortunate that the government never takes action regarding this serous matter.

The poor animals in our zoos are being tortured and caged for mere public amusement, which is inhumane. The zoos in Pakistan need to be shut down. Zoos like these are not allowed to operate because they contribute more to the destruction of wildlife and bio-diversity, than they do to help them. The more the truth about these horrific conditions spreads the more likely it is to attract international attention, increasing the chances of putting an end to places that abuse animals for money.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad