Flawed policies promote vested interests

LAHORE: Public and private sector by design does not exploit the potential of available resources in the country, which makes bureaucracy and entrepreneurs rich at the expense of masses. The bureaucracy is interested in its graft, while entrepreneurs want monopoly.

If we look at some of the resources we possess, it reveals that Pakistan is the largest producer of ghee in the world. The country stands second in chickpeas production; fourth in production of cotton, apricot and sugarcane; fifth in milk and onions; sixth in date palm; seventh in mango; eighth in tangerines, mandarin orange and rice; ninth in wheat and tenth in oranges.

Yet the country at one time or the other faces shortages of all these commodities, as the bureaucracy has no hold over hoarders, black marketers or smugglers. Dairy potential of the country remains unexploited as planners promote higher growth by increasing the milking animals instead of making efforts to increase the productivity of livestock at par with developed countries. Flawed policies promote vested interests.

Our agriculture has great potential as majority of our farmers are performing much below the yield harvested by few progressive farmers. Difference between the two is that influential progressive farmers have access to quality inputs like seed, pesticides and water.

They have better access to the agriculture extension departments of the provinces. The majority of farmers have no access to these facilities and inputs and they depend on Mother Nature for their productivity.

It is the duty of the state to ensure pure and quality inputs for its farmers. It is a shame that governments have failed to make headway in this sector although we claim to be an agricultural country.

The government makes no contingency plans to take measures that could minimise any adverse impact of the weather. In view of huge unexploited agricultural potential, the productivity should be increased by 20 percent annually for the next five years in order to take advantage of high global commodity rates.

Industrial production performance is equally pathetic. Pakistan is the fourth largest producer and third largest consumer of cotton in the world.

Pakistani textile industry consumes 16 million bales of cotton every year, out of which 85 percent is exported. Thus, only four million cotton bales are consumed for local needs, while 12 million are used for exports.

India consumes 30 million cotton bales every year out of which only 50 percent is exported and 50 percent consumed locally. This implies that Indians consume 15 million cotton bales for exports and 15 million for local use.

Around 40 percent of our textile exports are low valued yarn and fabric. In apparel exports, we are confined to 7-8 products against over 150 different product categories exported by our competitors like China, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

It may be mentioned that Bangladesh and Vietnam entered textile trade almost three decades after Pakistan. These two countries also consume the same amount of cotton bales as Pakistan, but their exports are 2.5 times higher than Pakistan because of high value-addition.

The textile industry alone is not responsible for this stalemate. Protection provided to PTA plant also retarded blending textile products with manmade fibres. Inconsistent government policies also played havoc with our textile exports.

The growth in automobile sector has also been lopsided. Car production in Pakistan increased nine times from 33,000 in 1999 to 275,000 units by 2017-18, but it is a story of acceleration and deceleration after every 5 years.

This time the deceleration is so high that industry expects to produce around 16,000 units only. The deletion of auto-components has remained almost stagnant.

Foreign exchange saving is only 40 percent even in vehicles where the localisation of parts has reached 70 percent. For low deletion models, the imported component is 70-80 percent.

Despite high sugarcane production, Pakistani consumers pay much higher than global sugar rates. The payments of farmers are withheld due to lack of government writ.

The cement industry has always operated on low capacity utilisation to maintain high cement rates. Currently, this sector is manipulating local cement rates on the strength of high export rates they are fetching due to devaluation of dollar.

Steel industry is in doldrums. Their production has declined appreciably despite the fact that they face no competition from the state-owned Pakistan Steel Mills.

It is for the first time in last three decades that the poultry rates remained above Rs240/kg or higher for six months straight. It seems that after sugar and cement, another monopoly has arrived.

The stalemate in most cases is because of the engineered policies that effectively keep new entrants at bay.