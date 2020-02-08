Rupee strengthens

The rupee traded stronger on Friday, as soft dollar demand from importers and positive sentiment buoyed the currency, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 154.40 per dollar, strengthening from Thursday’s close of 154.49.

In the open market, the domestic currency ended flat at 154.60 against the dollar. Dealers said lower import payments, strong foreign exchange reserves’ position, and expectations of further reduction in the current account deficit amid fall in oil prices helped the rupee.

“The currency gained grounds due to insignificant demand for the greenback and slightly positive sentiments,” a dealer said. “Market participants expect that the recent drop in crude oil prices will reduce the country’s import bill too.”

Current account deficit is likely to stay within the range of 1.5 to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year of 2019/20. Dealers expect the rupee to remain stable in the near-term on the back of improving current account deficit, increased foreign exchange reserves and financial inflows.

The central bank’s foreign currency reserves were $12.273 billion in the week that ended January 31, compared with $11.915 billion in the previous week. These reserves were sufficient to cover more than two months of imports.