An artist talk was arranged at the Coopera Art Gallery under the auspices of the Artist Association Punjab the other day.
The event was attended by a large number of students and teachers of the Visual Art Department of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).
Artist Zaibun Nisa informed the audience about her works. She also answered questions from the teachers and students.
